Young people in Midlothian set to benefit from free bus travel

The announcement was made by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and meets a key manifesto pledge by the SNP in the May elections.

This will mean that young people in Midlothian will have their opportunities to learn, work and travel opened up by the scheme.

Research from Transport Scotland has revealed that 70 per cent of young people would use the bus more often if it was free.

Commenting on the news, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Christine Grahame, said: “Once again this is a demonstration of how the SNP Scottish Government continues to support young people in Midlothian and across Scotland have the best possible start in life.”

She added: “The SNP Scottish Government is once again making an investment in our young people’s future. By making bus travel free for under 22s in Midlothian and across Scotland, opportunities for young people to work, travel and study are being opened up for them.

“Travelling by bus is one of the most environmentally friendly way to get across the country and research shows that young people recognise the vital role public transport will play in hitting our climate change targets.