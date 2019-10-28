Young people invited to Midlothian careers event

Young people in Midlothian and their families are being invited to a special event to find out more about opportunities in the construction and engineering industry.

The Midlothian Industry Insight Event is being held on Wednesday, November 20, at Newbattle Community Campus, 4.30-6.30pm. It is aimed at young people from S3 and above who have an interest in or want to find out more about construction and engineering.

The event has been organised by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) and Midlothian Council, and is also open to parents and educational staff.

A whole range of occupations come under the term ‘construction and engineering’ including: engineer, joiner, electrician, stone mason, architect, CAD technician and plant operator.

Cllr Jim Muirhead (Lab), cabinet member for education, said: “I would urge young people and their parents to come along to this event and find out more about the variety of jobs and careers that exist in construction and engineering.

“This is a growing sector in Scotland so it is crucial our young people are prepared to take advantage of this.”

Transport can be provided if required to and from the school the young person attends. Arrangements can also be made for their parents or carers to travel with them if desired.

For more information on this event, contact the regional DYW team by email at DYW@edinburghchamber.co.uk or by calling 0131 221 2999 (Option 9).