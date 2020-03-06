Young Rotarians on song at final hosted by Dalkeith club

The Rotary Club of Dalkeith hosted the Young Musician Final for South/Central Scotland at Heriot Watt University last month.

Speaking about the final in Edinburgh, Jim Orr of the Rotary Club of Dalkeith, said: “Those attending the event on February 23 enjoyed an afternoon of amazingly high quality musicianship from our young people, reflecting their talents and dedication.”

The winners were : ( pictured above left to right), Shaunie Craig from Lockerbie, Ceri -Ann Townsend from Dalkeith, Lewis Holmes from Coatbridge, Ava Duncan from Coatbridge, and Thomas Holmes from Dumfries, with Rotary District Governor Jo Pawley (right). Jess Thomson from Galashiels also won an award, but was not present.