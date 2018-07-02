Petition to stop house building in Midlothian

An online petition opposed to anymore house building until better infrastructure is in place has received nearly 800 signatures in a matter of days.

The ‘Stop House Building in Midlothian’ petition to the Scottish Government was set-up last week by Bonnyrigg resident Ann Morrison.

She is calling on a pause to allow for better infrastructure to be put in place in the county, including better roads, community resources, more schools and increased GP provision. On the petition she states: “We want housebuilding in Midlothian to end until our infrastructure has been improved and local services are modernised and fit for purpose.

“Any time Midlothian council turn down housing, the building companies appeal to the Scottish government and they are given permission to press ahead with the construction of thousands of new houses.”