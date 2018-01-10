Petrol price difference in Midlothian

Tesco has defended charging 10 pence more for a litre of unleaded petrol than other Midlothian filling stations.

The highest price for petrol on Monday in Midlothian was from Tesco at Hardengreen at 117.9p a litre of unleaded and 118.9p per litre of diesel. While nearby Costco and Sainsburys, both at Straiton, are each charging 107.9p for unleaded and 112.9p for diesel.

Costco Loanhead petrol prices

Also at Straiton, Asda were in the middle of these prices at 112.7p for unleaded and 115.7p for diesel.

Garry Clark, Federation of Small Businesses East of Scotland manager, said that while the Tesco price was around the UK average, businesses should shop around for better prices.

He said: “Looking at the average petrol price in the UK at the moment 117 is about normal. But if local businesses can get cheaper fuel by shopping around then we would say go for it.

“Obviously there is more and more ways through websites and apps that will pinpoint your local best deals. Going to the local supermarket is not always the best deal.

Sainsburys petrol station at Straiton Retail Park.

“We would say to local businesses to scour around and try to secure the best prices.

“Cheaper fuel, particularly at this time of year, is a big help to local businesses.”

Tesco has claimed that its prices will always be as close to its competitors as possible or the same price, in the immediate area.

A spokesman said: “We know that low fuel prices are important to our customers so, like most major fuel retailers, we have a local pricing policy to provide great value to shoppers in Dalkeith.”

Asda at Straiton Retail Park