Pipe up about band’s great end to season

Rothesay Pipe Band continued its summer of success in recent weeks, at it ended what has been described as its“best season for years”.

After picking up awards throughout the summer-long season the band were victorious last month at the Rothesay and Cowal highland games, and performed admirably at the World Championships in Glasgow.

Rothesay Pipe Band secretary Jane Gillies puts the success down to good old hard graft. She said: It’s a fantastic achievement. A winter of hard work and practice, that’s what it comes down to.

“In terms of consistency it has been one of the best seasons we have in a long time, many years. It has just all come together. Sometimes the pipe core is slightly better than the drum core and vice versa. But this year it’s all come together.

“It’s not just down to luck though. It’s the hard work put through the winter months. And there is a really good camaraderie and atmosphere in the band.”

Last month the band enjoyed a very successful home Bute Highland Games, winning their grade (4b) and the best core of drums. Before moving up to grade 4a and finishing second, and again winning best core of drums. At the World Championships the band finished an impressive ninth out of 60 bands. And at Cowal the band again won its grade and moved up to grade 4a, finishing third.

Jane said: “We had a great day at Rothesay. They had an open competition as well and we were overall third. We also won the best core of drums overall. It was a fantastic home games and the weather was great as well.

“We had the World Championships after that where we played well and made the final. So we were quite pleased with that. It wasn’t nice weather, which affected things, but we are pleased that we got to the final.

“Cowal was the end of the season. So we have a bit of a break now which is nice.”

Now in their winter shutdown from competition, Rothesay Pipe Band will hold a concert in November, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.