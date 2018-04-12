Pipes project completed

A £600,000 project to upgrade aging water pipes in Bilston has been completed six weeks ahead of schedule.

The work began in November and was set to last until mid-May. It has now finished, despite work being temporarily halted by the recent adverse weather.

A total of 3.8km of pipes were laid as part of the upgrade to replace or re-line old cast iron mains. Scottish Water’s Alliance Partner Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) carried out the work.

A CWA spokeswoman said: “We completed this project well in advance of the proposed date. This was down to having good communications with Midlothian Council’s roads department and the skills of our sub-contractor R4 Utilities workforce in this type of work. The inclement weather cost approximately two weeks of productivity so we would have completed even sooner had the weather remained dry.”

The project involved major traffic management including road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “Customers are at the heart of everything we do at and we understand roadworks can be frustrating for commuters.

“We want to thank drivers and commuters impacted by traffic measures used in this project for their patience while this essential upgrade to the water network took place.”