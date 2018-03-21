Planned food outlets revealed for Hardengreen

A Starbucks coffeehouse and a KFC Drive-thru have been unveiled as the outlets planned for a £2 million development at Hardengreen.

As revealed by the Advertiser in January, London & Scottish Developments have applied for planning permission for the 1.5 acre brownfield site behind the petrol station. It is expected to create around 60 jobs, and generate more than £100,000 a year in business rates for Midlothian Council.

It would also establish Hardengreen as a fast food hub for the area. McDonald’s has already applied for planning permission for a new drive-thru restaurant in the adjacent Tesco car park.

Bryan Wilson, development director of London & Scottish, said: “We believe this proposal will bring real economic and social benefits to the area. It will transform what is currently a dormant brown-field site, frequently targeted by fly-tippers, into an attractive eye-catching development that we hope will persuade people travelling south on the A7 to stop and spend some of their hard-earned cash in Midlothian.

“It will create around 20 jobs in the in the nine-month construction phase, then 60 retail jobs going forward. We will also provide 44 new car parking spaces without the loss of any existing spaces.”

London & Scottish originally applied for permission for a Home Bargains store on the site, but Mr Wilson believes the new proposals will bring additional benefits to the area. He said: “Apart from the new jobs and investment in the area, we will provide a great social hub and fantastic food and coffee choices, which should appeal to local people and their families as well as commuters using nearby Eskbank Railway Station.

“We hope members of the planning committee will see this development as a win-win situation for the area.”

Mr Wilson added that if planners give the green light he would expect work to start in mid to late summer.