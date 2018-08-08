Planning application for new homes in Roslin

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has submitted a planning application to Midlothian Council for the provision of 304 new homes on land off Main Street on the northern boundary of Roslin.

Planning Permission in Principle (PPP) has already been secured for this development, and Taylor Wimpey’s AMC planning application will set out its detailed proposals for housing mix, landscaping and building materials.

The proposal also includes a provision of 25 per cent affordable homes within the development, and through sums already settled in the Section 75 Agreement, significant contributions will be made towards local education, transport and community facilities.

Pauline Mills, land & planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland adds: “We are delighted to confirm that we have made our AMC application for the development of land off Main Street in Roslin.

“We feel that our detailed proposal reflects a strong community focus for Roslin and it will integrate with the established local community.

“As well as an impressive range of new homes, our development would provide a range of economic benefits for the local Roslin area which includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses.

“We believe this development would be a great addition to the local area. It also complements our other developments across the region.”