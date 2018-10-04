Planning permission granted

Detailed planning permission for 191 new homes on 8.6 hectares of land off Seafield Road in Bilston has been granted by Midlothian Council.

The development will be marketed by Taylor Wimpey and Hallam Land Management as Pentland Green, and complement the existing Taylor Wimpey Cameron Gardens development in Bilston.

Pentland Green will deliver a range of two bedroom apartments as well as two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

There will be a 25 per cent affordable home provision at the site. And in accordance with the Section 75 Agreement, Taylor Wimpey and Hallam Land Management will make a community contribution of £4.3 million towards education and transport.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “As well as an impressive range of new homes, our Pentland Green development will provide a range of economic benefits for the local Midlothian area, which includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses.

“This decision marks our commitment, investment and strong track record of delivering excellent quality developments of family homes across the local area, and follows our first phase of homes at nearby Cameron Gardens.

“We anticipate that work will start in early 2019.”