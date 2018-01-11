Plans submitted for final Straiton units

Plans have been submitted for an additional 11 retail units to complete the “final piece in the jigsaw” at shopping hub Straiton Retail Park.

The plans submitted by MBM Planning, on behalf of Peel Land and Property, would see the new shops built at the north west corner of the park on land currently vacant, backing onto Straiton Road.

Image of the proposed development at Straiton Retail Park.

Mark Myles, director, MBM Planning, hopes work can begin on the project this year.

He said: “It’s on a site which previously had planning consent for retail units, so this is an updated application.

“It’s slightly larger than what was approved before.

“Hopefully the council will support it. Peel are hoping to start work in the spring/ summer time this year.”

Image of the proposed development at Straiton Retail Park from Straiton Road.

In terms of potential new shops opening in this section of the park if approved, Mr Myles wouldn’t give anything away, adding: “We are still in discussions with various operators.”

The director is now hopeful that planning permission will be granted to allow for the completion of the popular shopping destination. He said: “It’s been a long project in terms of the upgrading of the retail park. And this would be the final piece in the jigsaw.”