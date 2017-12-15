Plans to restore village gala

Plans are afoot in Danderhall to resurrect the village gala day following a gap of more than 20 years.

A gala committee has been set up with seven members, including local councillor Stephen Curran (Lab), a date of June 16 next year and Danderhall Park as the venue are set, and initial funding has been secured. The group will hold their next meeting on December 19 at Danderhall Miner’s Club at 7pm. All welcome.

Chairman Billy Dyer said: “At the next meeting we will have the constitution ready and we’ll open a bank account.

“The gala day is definitely missed in Danderhall. Every year people have said ‘I wish we could start the gala day up again’.

“Stephen (Curran) had this in his manifesto for the council elections in May so after a few weeks we put it on Facebook and we got a lot of interest through that.

“Things have really just started picking up in the last few weeks. We had meetings with the community council to let them know what we are doing. They seem to be keen.”

Popular in the 1950s and 60s, the event had a slight gap in the late 70s and early 80s before returning, and it was last held in 1996.

Billy added:“It used to be a whole week of events but we hope to start back with three days as we don’t have the funding yet. We plan to have a football event, fancy dress and the actual gala day itself.”