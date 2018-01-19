Playground set for new outdoor play equipment

Pupils at a local school will soon be able to enjoy long-awaited new outdoor play equipment, thanks to a £2,000 grant from CALA Homes.

Lasswade Primary School in Bonnyrigg has required a number of repairs over the years, leaving little budget for play equipment to keep pupils active and entertained during break times. Now, the school’s 400 pupils will soon see their playground transformed into an outdoor space where they can better enjoy fresh air and exercise outside of lessons.

CALA stepped in to help the school, which is near to its new homes at Eagle’s Green on land that was formerly part of Broomieknowe Golf Club.

Jackie Burton, vice-chairperson of the school PTA, said: “It is fantastic to have received this donation from CALA Homes which we’ve been able put towards equipment including an adventure frame.

“To be able to put money towards building something for the children has been amazing. It gives the children something positive to focus their energy on, which is really important. CALA has gone over and above our expectations as everyone has been so friendly and helpful. As well as the initial donation we were also put in touch with the site manager at Eagle’s Green who has provided us with a wooden sand pit for the playground – and even offered to send a digger up to the school to help us create new flower beds.”

The recent donation to the school is over and above CALA’s Section 75 contribution, the money agreed with the local authority towards infrastructure and education following planning permission

Derek Lawson, Land Director at CALA Homes (East), said: “Helping provide these children with an outdoor play space is really important to us and something we’re delighted to be able to help with.”