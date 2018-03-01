Police in severe weather warning to the public

Following the Met Office’s extension of the Amber Weather Warning, Police Scotland are urging people to continue to monitor the forecast and stick to the advice being given by the authorities.

Amber and Yellow weather warnings remain in place for much of the country so weather conditions are expected to remain challenging. The disruption caused during the prolonged, heavy snowfall and strong winds means police and their partner agencies are still dealing with a number of issues right across our transport network, mostly on our roads.

Conditions remain very challenging and police continue to urge people not to travel in the affected areas. Earlier this morning a number of vehicles got into difficulty on the M80, and as a consequence the road was closed along with the M876.

Superintendent Helen Harrison who is coordinating the multi-agency response said: “We continue to deal with a number of challenging incidents right across the country and the response from our officers, staff and those of our partner agencies has been outstanding. We are not complacent through and we will continue to monitor the situation closely in order to keep people as safe as possible. Our advice has not changed - avoid travel in the affected areas and keep a close eye on the Met Office updates and from the authorities across Scotland.

“We are continuing to run a multi-agency command centre at Bilston to coordinate the emergency response with our partners and to keep Scotland moving as best we can.

“The advice remains the same - if you can postpone your journey in affected areas until after the amber warning ceases I would urge you to do so. We’d ask employers to continue to allow staff to work flexibly.”

Between 8am on Wednesday and 8am Thursday, Police Scotland control room staff had answered 8272 calls (999 calls 1892, 101 calls 6380). Police are expecting that they will continue to deal with a high volume of calls and are asking the public to help them manage the level of demand by following @TrafficScotland for the latest on road closures. Police would also request that if people are looking for advice on local transport services please call the provider directly or check their websites. Poliec control room staff cannot advise people if they should or shouldn’t go to work. Police would ask members of the public to make that decision, along with their employers based on the conditions and the advice being given.

For updates on the weather and travel conditions throughout the day please follow our social media accounts and those of our partners @TrafficScotland and @MetOffice.