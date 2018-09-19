Accusation city bypass is not a priority

New Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has been accused of putting the brakes on improvements to Edinburgh City Bypass.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs has said that during a debate at Holyrood earlier this year regarding congestion on the road, he had been assured by Mr Matheson’s predecessor Humza Yousaf that the bypass was a priority for the Scottish Government.

When Mr Matheson took over as Transport Secretary Mr Briggs wrote to him for confirmation that the bypass would continue to be a priority and at the recent General Questions session he asked for a timetable for when capacity issues would be addressed.

Mr Briggs said the answer failed to provide a timeframe and only referred to a review of the Strategic Transport Projects Review

He continued: “I am very disappointed that Mr Matheson failed to provide a timetable for the Scottish Government addressing capacity issues.

“I was concerned that a change in personnel of SNP cabinet Ministers would mean that Edinburgh City’s Bypass would be forgotten and this appears to be what has happened.

“I will continue to campaign for the development of the bypass that causes commuters across Lothian agonisingly long waits on a daily basis.”