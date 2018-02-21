Candidates revealed for council by-election

The candidates for the forthcoming Penicuik by-election to replace Provost Adam Montgomery, who died last month, has been revealed.

The vote will take place on March 22, with the winner announced the next day at Penicuik Town Hall.

Among those standing is former Provost Joe Wallace (SNP), who lost his seat at last year’s council elections and will be hoping for a quick return to politics. Labour’s candidate is Vivienne Wallace. While Murdo Macdonald will stand for the Conservatives. Also standing is Green candidate Helen Armstrong.

The balance of power at Midlothian Council is up in the air following the death of Cllr Montgomery, with this vote crucial in deciding the future of the administration. At last May’s council elections Labour took power from the SNP by winning seven seats against the nationalists’ six and the Tories’ five, leaving Labour in minority control. Cllr Montgomery’s death last month leaves the political future uncertain with a possible change in leadership on the cards.

And with each of the three major parties picking up one seat each in Penicuik last year it’s too close to call regarding who will come out on top next month.