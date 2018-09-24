Council warned financial status “critical”

The financial security of Midlothian Council has been rated as at “critical” risk as it battles to deliver savings across its services.

The local authority’s risk manager has warned that the potential for not balancing the budget for future years places it at critical – the highest possible warning.

In the latest Strategic Risk Register produced for the local authority, two areas have been placed at most risk of failure – delivering financial stability and balancing the budget in future years.

In both cases the solution proposed is to successfully deliver the council’s Change Programme – a series of savings which were identifie earlier in the year.

However, delivering the Change Programme is listed as the third item in the register which is at “critical risk” of not happening.

The report says: “The Strategic Risk Profile seeks to articulate the significant issues, risks and opportunities facing the council at a specific point in time.

“The Risks reported are generally those that impact on all parts of the council.”

Chris Lawson, risk manager, also states that the risk is understood by managers and action being taken to manage it on an ongoing basis.