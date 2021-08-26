Consultation on proposed new housing at former Newbattle High School site

An artist's impression of the proposed plans at the former Newbattle High School site.

The site is bordered by a new residential development currently being built to the south, and the proposed new primary school to the north. The proposed new development is for a range of one, two, three and four bedroom properties, to be built both as flats and houses.As part of the pre-application consultation, two online public events will be held on Monday, September 6, from 3 to 6pm, and on Monday, September 20, from 5 to 8pm.

Details of the proposed development will be described at the events and representatives of Midlothian Council and their design team will be present to answer any questions.

Further details on the proposals, and links to join the online events, can be found at www.newbattle.online.

You can have your say using the comments form available on the website until September 30, with the proposals available to view there until the end of October.

It should be noted that comments made during this pre-application consultation are not representations to the Midlothian Council planning authority.