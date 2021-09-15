Footpath use questioned during Dalkeith planning permission discussion

The footpath on Lugton Brae, Dalkeith.

The owners of a house on Lugton Brae, Dalkeith, were refused planning permission for a home in the grounds of the property after planners ruled it would have a “detrimental impact” on the views from the path which runs behind it.

But at a meeting of Midlothian Council’s Local Review Body, the popularity of the path came into question after Councillor Colin Cassidy said he had never come across it.

He told the meeting, which was considering an appeal against the planning officers’ decision, “I have known this area for a long time and did not even know the path was there.”

Agent Tony Thomas, on behalf of applicants Chris and Emma Flockhart, questioned the description of the path as “well-used” saying instead it was a “minor path”.

He said the new three bedroom home would be lived in by the Flockharts freeing up the larger house, which is a Category C Listed building, for a family to use.

Planning officers had ruled the two-storey home would have an adverse impact on the listed building and views from the footpath which links into Dalkeith Country Park.

However members of the review body were not convinced it would have any impact on the area.

Councillor Stephen Curran said: “I didn’t know the path existed until a couple of years ago when it was used as an access to Let’s Rock (festival). I don’t think it is well used.”

And Councillor Dianne Alexander backed the appeal adding: “I can’t really see that it will detract from the pathway. I don’t have a problem with it.”