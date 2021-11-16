Midlothian Council agrees to freeze local fees and charges for second year

Council HQ - Midlothian House, Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith.

This means that there will be no increase in the cost of school meals, Tonezone memberships, leisure centre and Snowsports Centre charges, waste services and library services charges, registration and burial fees, lifelong learning classes and other services. These charges were already frozen for 2021/22, and will remain at the same level for 2022/23.

A decision on Council Tax levels for 2022/23 will be made early next year, once the Scottish Government has announced its funding settlement for local government.“Our decision to freeze charges for a second year recognises the unique pressures placed on communities, families and individuals by the pandemic,” said Council Depute Leader, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab).

“These are extremely difficult times for many, with low income families in particular, hardest hit by the impact of Covid-19.

"We want to provide whatever support we can, and have agreed that freezing fees and charges at current levels for another year is the right thing to do.”