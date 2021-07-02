Midlothian Council approves new digital strategy

Bonnyrigg councillor Derek Milligan (Labour)

Entitled ‘Empowering people, enabling growth’, the three-year strategy sets out how local outcomes will be improved by delivering digital services to digitally connected communities.

“Digital technology has transformed the way we all live - at work, at home and at school,” said Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Derek Milligan.

“This means we now have greater opportunities than ever to connect with others and to learn and work together to improve people’s lives.

“Responding to the pandemic has also transformed the way the council works, and we are already using technology to allow our services to be more flexible and responsive.

"However, we need to do much more to harness the opportunities that a digital approach can bring.

"This includes supporting our communities and local businesses to thrive in a digital world and making sure that our children are prepared for the workplaces of the future.”