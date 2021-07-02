Midlothian Council approves new digital strategy
A new digital strategy, aimed at improving the way services are delivered to Midlothian citizens, has been approved by the council.
Entitled ‘Empowering people, enabling growth’, the three-year strategy sets out how local outcomes will be improved by delivering digital services to digitally connected communities.
“Digital technology has transformed the way we all live - at work, at home and at school,” said Midlothian Council Leader, Councillor Derek Milligan.
“This means we now have greater opportunities than ever to connect with others and to learn and work together to improve people’s lives.
“Responding to the pandemic has also transformed the way the council works, and we are already using technology to allow our services to be more flexible and responsive.
"However, we need to do much more to harness the opportunities that a digital approach can bring.
"This includes supporting our communities and local businesses to thrive in a digital world and making sure that our children are prepared for the workplaces of the future.”
Among the aims set out in the new strategy are plans to: Refresh the council’s approach to customer service; Have a council website that is a as good as any bank or supermarket website, enabling customers to request and pay for services online and to log in to see their interactions; Introduce bookable online and face-to-face appointments; and implement an update service, so customers can receive follow up text messages or emails.