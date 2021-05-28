Midlothian Council's five year housing strategy approved

Cllr Stephen Curran

This is the sole strategic document for housing in the area and sets out the key issues to be addressed across all tenures including social rented, private rented and owner occupier accommodation in Midlothian.

The Local Housing Strategy (LHS) was developed following consultation with the local community and stakeholder groups. It covers all types and tenures of housing. Topics covered in the LHS include equalities, engagement and consultation, preventing and addressing homelessness, fuel poverty, energy efficiency & climate change and housing conditions.

The strategy sets out a strategic vision for the delivery of housing services in Midlothian. This vision is that all households in Midlothian will be able to access housing that is affordable and of good quality in sustainable communities. It contains 53 different actions to help fulfil these outcomes.

Actions include the construction of 1000 new council homes, reducing the time taken for homeless households to secure a permanent housing outcome, developing 484 units of specialist housing over a five-year period and targeting energy efficiency advice at households most at risk of fuel poverty.

Cllr Stephen Curran, Cabinet Member for Housing said: “All Scottish councils are required to prepare a Local Housing Strategy every five years, setting out how they will address local need and demand, and contribute to national housing priorities.

"The strategy has been produced following extensive consultation with the local community and I thank everyone who has contributed.

"Development work has been underway for some time to develop the Midlothian Local Housing Strategy 2021/26 which is now approved and will be implemented.

"I would encourage local residents to have a look at it to find out more about housing priorities for the area.”