Midlothian holiday retreat plans approved at landfill site

The 62-lodge plans by FCC Environment, will see accommodation built around the landfill at Drummond Moor, which lies to the south of the former Rosslynlee Hospital .

The former quarry will have footpaths and picnic areas created on the landfill site itself.

A meeting of Midlothian Council’s planning committee was told that Rosewell and District Community Council had raised concerns over claims by developers that £4.1m would be brought into the local economy by the proposal.

Commenting on the plans the community council said: “It’s not clear how much of this spending will be in Midlothian.”

Concerns were also raised about a lack of public transport serving the site, and guests and workers being reliant on cars to get there.

However, the community council added: “A number of residents are supportive of this proposed development, citing employment opportunities and prosperity to the area.”

Planning officers recommended the committee approve the plans with Peter Arnsdorf, planning manager, saying he was “optimistic” the project would be a success.

The development will comprise a mixture of four to eight person lodges and include a reception and facilities building.