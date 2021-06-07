Plans to turn former Penicuik church manse into a family home

The former church hall on West Street, Penicuik.

A planning application for West Street Hall Development Ltd has been lodged to turn the manse into a four-bedroom home. The manse was built next to the Category C listed West Street Hall, which was the first church of Penicuik’s Free Church congregation, formed in 1843. It is currently listed as being used as an office.

It is thought to have been built around 1860 and has in the past been used as a police station and copper craft work.

Last year, the manse and hall were put on the market by the Church of Scotland for an asking price of around £200,000.