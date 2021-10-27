Small gardens benefit new Bonnyrigg housing estate say planning officers

The site of the proposed new homes in Bonnyrigg, opposite a recently built part of the development.

The plans by Springfield Properties will see 103 new homes built on a site north of Dalhousie Dairy in Bonnyrigg.

However a report by Midlothian planning officers revealed that a number of the new homes will have gardens which are too small, but they said to compensate residents would have access to a nearby park.

And they argued that the small gardens would allow for a variety in housing on the new estate which would benefit its look.

The Midlothian Council officials did not release the exact measurements of the proposed Springfield Properties’ gardens they consider to fall below expected size standards.

A report on the housing plan gave the go-ahead for the plans.

It said: “The majority of the proposed properties would comply with the above garden ground requirement for detached properties.

“However, selected (narrower) detached and semi-detached houses and all of the terraced houses fall below the minimum sizes.

“Such variety in garden sizes allows for variation in the built form tothe benefit of the overall design.

“As such, they are acceptable in this instance.”

The new housing will be made up of seven two-bedroom homes, 44 three-bedroom homes, 39 four-bedroom properties and 13 five- bedroom homes.

None of these new Bonnyrigg homes will be social housing, with planners stating that affordable houses on a neighbouring site mitigate the lack of them in the newest development.

And officers say the relaxation of the garden rules is supported as it allows for an improved urban design.

The council report added: “The typical layout of terraced houses (i.e. narrow and deep) dictates that it would be extremely difficult to achieve the minimum rear garden size as the rear gardens would need to be unduly long.

“In these circumstances, the smaller rear garden for selected houses is acceptable.”