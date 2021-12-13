Covid-19 figures reveal picture in Midlothian at time of No 10 'Christmas party'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference in London's Downing Street after ministers met to consider imposing new restrictions in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. Picture date: Wednesday December 8, 2021. PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a party at Number 10 last year, and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.

Figures from the UK coronavirus daily dashboard show nine deaths occurred in Midlothian between December 12 and 18 last year. There were also 133 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the area over the seven-day period.