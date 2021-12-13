Covid-19 figures reveal picture in Midlothian at time of No 10 'Christmas party'
Several people died with coronavirus in Midlothian during the week of an alleged Downing Street Christmas party, figures from the time reveal.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a party at Number 10 last year, and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about it.
Figures from the UK coronavirus daily dashboard show nine deaths occurred in Midlothian between December 12 and 18 last year. There were also 133 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the area over the seven-day period.
The Prime Minister’s intervention followed a week of official insistence that no party took place when London was under Tier 3 restrictions – despite reports staff drank alcohol and exchanged Secret Santa gifts.