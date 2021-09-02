"Criminals let off lightly" in Midlothian

Craig Hoy MSP is calling for a victims-first approach.

Mr Hoy’s call comes after a Scottish Conservative Freedom of Information request found that 262,153 unpaid hours of work given to criminals have been wiped out.

In January, the Scottish Government announced they would use “extraordinary powers” to write off hours handed out in Community Payback Orders. In Midlothian, 4,146 hours of community payback orders were cut.

Mr Hoy (Con) says the number of hours cut is “absolutely staggering” and he will continue to push Scottish Conservative plans for a Victims Law to be introduced as soon as possible.

Commenting, Mr Hoy said: “The amount of Community Payback Orders cut by the SNP in Midlothian is absolutely staggering.

“They’ve let criminals off the hook by writing off these sentences. That is a total slap in the face to victims of crime across Midlothian. SNP Ministers need to ensure these community sentences are taken seriously and fulfilled.

“It is the latest example of the SNP letting down victims. The Scottish Conservatives will continue to push for a Victims Law to be introduced to put victims first and end the SNP’s soft-touch justice system, by ensuring criminals receive appropriately tough sentences.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "The justice system holds those who commit offences to account and community-based sentences have helped contribute to record low re-conviction rates in recent years.

"The pandemic has been an unprecedented public health challenge. This was recognised by Parliament when last year it approved legislation to allow community orders to be varied where necessary, as well as regulations earlier this year to reduce unpaid work hours.

"This is to address the unavoidable build-up of unpaid work resulting from essential public health restriction. Orders imposed for domestic abuse, sexual offending, and stalking were excluded.