Disability benefit cuts hit Midlothian residents’pockets

Freedom of Information figures supplied by the Department for Work and Pensions show that Midlothian has lost out on £1.1 million because of Tory cuts to disability benefit.

The information – requested by investigative news outlet The Ferret – shows that 16,970 claimants in Scotland have lost out on social security benefits following the change from Disability Living Allowance to Personal Independence Payments, with over £56m lost in annual payments across Scotland.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “It is absolutely devastating that Tory welfare cuts have taken £1.1m out of our communities. This really hits home how disastrous these cuts have been for people across Midlothian – robbing our society and vulnerable people of the money they were entitled to until the Tories decided that they no longer were. Only with full powers over social security can Scotland treat all those in need of support with the respect they deserve.”