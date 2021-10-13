Doubling of Carer's Allowance Supplement welcomed by Midlothian MSP

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP).

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement (Scotland) Bill has passed its third and final stage at Holyrood, meaning unpaid carers across Scotland will have their supplement doubled again, to £462.80. The supplement was already doubled in July 2020.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “Unpaid carers in Midlothian have had an incredibly difficult time during the pandemic and without their heroic efforts our services would have been under greater strain.

“That is why the SNP has doubled this supplement, recognising this vital work and the difficulties that these dedicated carers will face as we head into winter.

“Unpaid carers will be facing a squeeze on incomes in the coming months with skyrocketing energy bills and food prices, so the doubling of the carers allowance supplement will provide a vital lifeline for thousands of unpaid carers.

“The passing of this Bill is another example of how we are building a social security system in Scotland based on dignity, fairness and respect.

"Contrast that with the system at Westminster which has just cut Universal Credit at a time when those on the lowest incomes need it most.