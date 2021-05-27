Have your say on new Community Learning and Development Plan for Midlothian

The new plan is being developed by Midlothian Council’s Communities, Lifelong Learning and Employability team, Midlothian Voluntary Action, Volunteer Midlothian, Public Health and other partners

The public’s views will shape the community learning and support being offered in the area including youth work, adult learning and family learning, employment support, volunteering and community capacity building.

The Zoom sessions will take place on Tuesday, June 1, from 5.30-6.30pm and Wednesday, June 2, from 1-2pm. To book a place email [email protected]

You can also have your say by completing a short survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/25CDQF7

A council spokesperson said: “Help us redesign the learning and support we offer to individuals and communities over the next three years.

"We will use the information across the council, Midlothian Voluntary Action, Volunteer Midlothian and our wider delivery partners to ensure the learning and support we offer meets your needs.”