Labour leaders pop into Penicuik ahead of by-election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard were in Penicuik on Monday ahead of the Midlothian Council by-election there on March 22.

The two leaders went door-stepping with Labour candidate Vivienne Wallace in the town, before holding a public meeting at Shottstown Miners Social Club.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn in Penicuik to take part in Vivienne Wallace's Council By-Election Campaign 12/2/18

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) said: “It was fantastic to see so many people from Penicuik coming out to hear about Labour’s plan to protect public services, boost wages and tackle inequality.

“Our economy is failing people in Midlothian, forcing, 22 per cent of our children to live in poverty. I regularly refer families to food banks and I am inundated with people struggling with the flawed roll out of universal credit.

“We need Labour governments in both Westminster and Holyrood with the strength and the will to work for the many, not the few.”