Local MP calls for younger voter equality across the UK

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley has called for votes for 16 and 17-year-olds in Scottish elections to be extended across the UK.

Ms Rowley (Lab) spoke to BBC Radio Scotland’s Kaye Adams programme last Thursday about a Westminster Hall debate she led last Wednesday, calling for vote equality across the UK. Currently those aged 16 and 17 can vote in Scottish local authority and Scottish Parliamentary elections.

Ms Rowley said: “Young people are passionate and engaged with politics more than ever. Three-quarters of 16 and 17-year-olds used their votes in the 2014 referendum and hopefully started a habit for life. If we are serious about improving turnout at elections then we need to build on that success.”