Low number of registered Long Covid sufferers in Midlothian

However health officials warned the number may be much higher and may be affected by people not knowing where to go for help. And board member Dr Hamish Reid cautioned that even if people are diagnosed, GPs were unlikely to be able to provide treatments for the condition.

He said: “There is probably not a great deal that medicine and drugs have to offer people with Long Covid.

“It is about supporting them through difficult times as they get better on their own. Helping people to help themselves rather than any type of medical treatment.”

Author of the report Debbie Crerar told the board that there was concern they had “missed a trick” when it came to the numbers of people so far referred as having the condition.

And she said there was no clear definition of what Long Covid was.

Her report outlined a range of services which could provide support to sufferers from the community respiratory team to physiotherapy and rehab teams.

It said: “It is widely recognised that whilst most people will fully recover from Covid-19, some people may continue to have long term symptoms following exposure and subsequent diagnosis of the Covid-19 virus.

“These ongoing symptoms may include shortness of breath, fatigue, neurological and musculoskeletal problems.

“Although data on the prevalence of Long Covid is limited an estimated 79,000 people in Scotland were experiencing self-reported Long Covid in the four-week period ending 6 March 2021 and of these 50,000 people had experienced symptoms for over 12 weeks.”

Councillor Derek Milligan, Midlothian council leader, raised concerns that if the national figure was 79,000 the number of cases reported locally was so low.

However Ms Crear said the figures and definition of the condition were changing all the time.

She said: ” We are really mindful of the numbers and if it is because people do not have access to what they need and if we are missing a trick.”