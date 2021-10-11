Midlothian Council leader recovering from heart surgery
Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan (Lab) is recovering from heart surgery and is expected to rest for the next couple of months.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:24 am
The council leader was admitted to hospital on September 16 after feeling unwell. He has since had major heart surgery and has been told to rest for 8-12 weeks.
Speaking at last week’s full council meeting, depute council leader Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) explained Cllr Milligan’s absence.
He added: “Speaking with Derek yesterday I am pleased to say that the procedure seems to have gone very well and he is now out of hospital and we look forward to Derek being back at work as soon as he is well enough to return. I’m sure the council would want to send him our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”