Midlothian Council leader recovering from heart surgery

The council leader was admitted to hospital on September 16 after feeling unwell. He has since had major heart surgery and has been told to rest for 8-12 weeks.

He added: “Speaking with Derek yesterday I am pleased to say that the procedure seems to have gone very well and he is now out of hospital and we look forward to Derek being back at work as soon as he is well enough to return. I’m sure the council would want to send him our best wishes for a speedy recovery.”