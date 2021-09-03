Midlothian families benefit from Scottish Child Payment

Stock aerial photo of Midlothian by Bob Smith.

The most recent Scottish Government figures revealed 1,900 families in Midlothian received £330,940, since its introduction in February, up to June 30.

So far, across Scotland 108,000 children have benefitted from the payment which provides eligible families with £10-a-week.

Commenting, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “The Scottish Child Payment has been described by charities as game-changing and we are seeing that difference across Scotland. It is fantastic to see it make such a difference to the lives of families in Midlothian too.”

He added: “Not only is the Scottish Child Payment giving low-income families extra support, but coupled with other payments such as the Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods, eligible families could receive up to £5,200 extra by the time their child turns six.

“I would urge any families in Midlothian who have not yet applied to do so.