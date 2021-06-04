Midlothian families urged to apply for Best Start Grant

Colin Beattie MSP.

The payment, which is only available in Scotland, is open to families who get tax credits or certain other benefits and have a child who was born between March 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017.

It is part of five family payments delivered by Social Security Scotland that also include: Best Start Foods, Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment and Scottish Child Payment. Best Start Foods payments are set to increase to £4.50 per week on August 1 to support low income families to buy healthy food for children under the age of three.

SNP MSP for Midlothian North Colin Beattie said: “The SNP Scottish Government is working to ensure that every child in Midlothian has the best start in life and these payments - which have been described as ‘game-changing’ - form part of that effort to build a fairer, more equal Scotland.

“As part of that work the Scottish Government is set to increase Best Start Foods payments within its first 100 days in government – the SNP is also committed to doubling the Scottish Child Payment to £20 a week as soon as practicable.

“The Best Start payments have been vital in ensuring children in Midlothian and across Scotland have the best start in life, with around £5,000 of support being provided by the time a child turns six.