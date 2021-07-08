Midlothian loses out in the UK according to House of Commons Library research

Colin Beattie MSP (SNP)

New research by the House of Commons Library shows the UK’s GDP is 12 per cent lower than the average in north west Europe, making it worse off than countries such as Ireland, Finland and Denmark.

Currently, Midlothian Council produces £21,130 per resident in goods and services per year . B ut applying the 12 per cent GDP gap, it could be producing £23,756 if Scotland was an independent country capable of fulfilling its potential like other small European nations.

Commenting, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “These stats are a damning indictment of Scotland’s position within the UK and just like Midlothian Council, every local authority in Scotland has a lower production level compared with countries in North West Europe that are of a similar population size to Scotland.

“Councils across Scotland, including Midlothian Council are being held back by the UK and these stats demonstrate that.

" The only way Scotland can realise its full potential is by becoming an independent country.

“As small independent countries continue to flourish, Scotland cannot be left behind. We cannot trust the Tories to protect Scotland, the only way to do that is by becoming an independent country.”