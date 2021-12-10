Midlothian MP slams Johnson for Downing Street parties - PM should 'resign or be removed'

Midlothian MP Owen Thompson (SNP).

Speaking on International Anti-Corruption Day, Mr Thompson urged the investigation into the Downing Street gatherings to strongly sanction anyone involved, including the Prime Minister.

The Midlothian MP was speaking in yesterday's urgent question on the "Downing Street Christmas Parties Investigation".

An investigation was hurriedly announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after leaked video footage showed his staff members joking about covering up a party, days after the alleged gathering took place on December 18 last year. The investigation is being led by the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Mr Thompson has also tabled a written question calling for full disclosure of Downing Street's hospitality expenses for each day in December last year.

He said: "This is international anti-corruption day, so it's a good day for the Prime Minister to finally come clean about breaking the Covid rules at Christmas last year.

"It is beneath contempt for Boris Johnson and his Cabinet to spend a week saying there was no party, only then to throw his own staff under a bus to save his skin.

"If this investigation is in any way credible it shouldn't take long to establish the truth, then Mr Johnson and any other MPs involved must be held to account properly for their contemptuous behaviour.

"It is simply not credible that the Prime Minister's closest aides lied to him and he was unaware of any social gatherings taking place under his own roof - one of which was allegedly in his own Downing Street flat.

"Many Midlothian constituents have told me just how furious they are, not just at the breaking of the lockdown rules, but at the continued brass-necked attempts at denial and cover-up. He is taking us for fools and discrediting crucial public health messages.

"The internal investigation announced does not inspire faith but I certainly hope the Cabinet Secretary will be able to report truthfully on what happened and sanction any Members who are found to have deliberately broken the lockdown rules while the rest of us struggled.

"This whole sorry episode should be the final straw for a Prime Minister who has fostered a culture of secrecy and corruption at the heart of government and whose word simply cannot be trusted. I have spent much of the last two years exposing and fighting the corruption endemic in his government.

“The No10 Christmas party is the culmination of this corrupt culture - a government hellbent on evading scrutiny, awarding cronies and breaking its own rules.