Midlothian MSP calls for Brexit talks

Following the UK Government’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, MSP Colin Beattie has written to Midlothian organisations to hold urgent discussions on the needs and concerns of businesses.

The proposed vote by MPs on whether to accept this agreement was cancelled by the Prime Minister this week. The SNP supports full EU membership, and has put forward a compromise proposal to keep Scotland in the European Customs Union and Single Market. The UK’s deal would take Scotland out of the Single Market.

Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “Since Scotland voted emphatically to remain in the EU in 2016, the SNP has been leading discussions to explore all possible options that protect our place in Europe. Based on the current withdrawal deal that’s being put forward by Theresa May, business investment, productivity, earnings and employment in Scotland will all suffer.

“Compared with continued EU membership, Theresa May’s proposal could cost the equivalent of £1,600 for each person in Scotland by 2030.

“It is vital that the voices of organisations here in Midlothian are heard, and respected, as we look to secure a bright future for Scottish business. I would urge businesses to get in touch to make their views known on how Brexit will affect their interests and the economy here in Midlothian.”