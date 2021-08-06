Midlothian MSP condemns Prime Minister's coal mine closures joke
Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) has called for Boris Johnson to apologise for his insensitive comments regarding former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher closing coal mines.
Boris Johnson reportedly joked and laughed as he made these offensive comments about Thatcher helping the environment by closing these mines.
Mr Beattie said: “I am deeply shocked and angered by the Prime Minister’s comments. Many communities were devastated by Thatcher’s actions and even today, this devastation is still deep-rooted into those communities.
“The destruction of jobs, livelihoods, and communities is not a matter any Prime Minister should be laughing and joking about in a country who felt the wrath of Thatcher’s policies hard.”
He added: “Time after time, Boris Johnson has shown how out of touch he is with the Scottish people. This incident clearly demonstrates why no Tory government is fit for Scotland.
“The Prime Minister should absolutely apologise immediately for his comments and remind himself of the stark reality of Thatcher’s actions.”