Midlothian MSP condemns Prime Minister's coal mine closures joke

Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie. Photo: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Boris Johnson reportedly joked and laughed as he made these offensive comments about Thatcher helping the environment by closing these mines.

Mr Beattie said: “I am deeply shocked and angered by the Prime Minister’s comments. Many communities were devastated by Thatcher’s actions and even today, this devastation is still deep-rooted into those communities.

“The destruction of jobs, livelihoods, and communities is not a matter any Prime Minister should be laughing and joking about in a country who felt the wrath of Thatcher’s policies hard.”

He added: “Time after time, Boris Johnson has shown how out of touch he is with the Scottish people. This incident clearly demonstrates why no Tory government is fit for Scotland.