Midlothian MSP Grahame says Westminster control threatening rights of local children
Christine Grahame, MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale has said being under Westminster control is threatening the rights of children in Midlothian and across Scotland and only independence can ensure we protect everyone in Scotland from the Tories.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 6:00 am
After a legal challenge by the Westminster Tory Government the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish Parliament could not enshrine the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots law, a bill that was unanimously passed by the Scottish Parliament.
On the same day, the Tories at Westminster cut Universal Credit taking away from the most vulnerable.
Ms Grahame said: “We cannot trust the Tories to protect future generations in Scotland. ”