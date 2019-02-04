Midlothian MSP welcomes new social security agency funding

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has called on local politicians to get behind Scotland’s new social security agency.

Outlining his draft budget proposals for 2019/20 last month, Finance Secretary Derek Mackay MSP announced £37 million to fund the Scottish Government’s new Carers Allowance Supplement as part of the social security agency.

Ms Grahame said: “The Finance Secretary’s plan will allow the Scottish Government to increase the financial support to carers, ensuring an additional £450 goes directly into the pockets of carers here in Midlothian.

“I recognise the invaluable contribution young carers make to society.

“MSPs of all parties should get behind Derek Mackay’s proposals and secure substantial funding support for carers and low income families across Scotland.”