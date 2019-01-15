Midlothian North MSP calls on cross party support for funding plans

The MSP for Midlothian North has called on his colleagues across the Lothians to back the Finance Secretary’s budget to secure “substantial” funding for the area.

MSPs will vote on the plans next month. Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “With spending on Scotland’s colleges set to rise by over £600 million, the Finance Secretary’s budget proposals for the year will come as great news for Edinburgh College and other institutions across the country.

“I am calling on local politicians from across the chamber to get behind the plans to secure substantial funding for colleges and universities throughout the Lothians.”

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said: “There are elements of the Scottish Government’s Draft Budget that the college sector can welcome given that the revenue resource budget for colleges has increased by £18.3m to £606.5m – a real terms increase of 1.3 per cent.

“It is good news, for example, that the financing of National Bargaining is continuing as this significant investment in lecturing and support staff is essential for colleges and there is also the continuation of the £10m investment for the Flexible Workforce Development Fund.”