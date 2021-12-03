Midlothian Provost's delight at Glencorse decision

Midlothian Provost, Councillor Peter Smaill (Conservatives).

Provost Smaill, who is also Her Majesty’s Forces champion, said: “I am delighted that Glencorse will continue as a military base and keep the link which has existed since the Napoleonic Wars.

"The armed forces families are valued members of the local community so to lose them would have been a huge blow, not just to the local economy but also to local people in Penicuik. This is fantastic news.”