Midlothian Provost's delight at Glencorse decision
Midlothian Provost Peter Smaill has welcomed the news that Glencorse Barracks near Penicuik have been saved from closure.
Provost Smaill, who is also Her Majesty’s Forces champion, said: “I am delighted that Glencorse will continue as a military base and keep the link which has existed since the Napoleonic Wars.
"The armed forces families are valued members of the local community so to lose them would have been a huge blow, not just to the local economy but also to local people in Penicuik. This is fantastic news.”
The announcement came as part of changes outlined by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to transform the British army into a "more agile, integrated, lethal, expeditionary force". Overall it has been estimated Future Soldier will see a £355 million investment in the army estate in Scotland.