Midlothian reaction to UK Budget

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “What the Tory UK Government has outlined does not meet the ambition needed to build a fair and sustainable recovery and to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“It's painfully clear that there will be no fair recovery from the pandemic under Westminster control.

“This Tory budget fails Scotland as a whole and doesn’t go anywhere near supporting people in Midlothian, who are being hit by an energy crisis, a Brexit crisis, a labour shortages crisis and an inflation crisis under Westminster control.

“The UK Government budget is leaving families in Midlothian hundreds of pounds worse off next year due to Tory cuts, tax hikes and the soaring cost of Brexit.

“It’s little wonder that, in May’s election, the people of Scotland voted overwhelmingly for a different future when they gave the SNP the highest share of the vote since the dawn of devolution and a clear mandate for an independence referendum - Independence is the only way to keep Scotland safe from Tory cuts."

Responding, Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour (Con) said: “The SNP are trying to create a grievance over Rishi Sunak’s budget when there isn’t one.

"Colin Beattie can’t even bring himself to welcome Rishi Sunak delivering the biggest block grant since devolution and a £4.6 billion increase for the Scottish Governments budget.

“Rishi Sunak has also delivered £150 million for Scottish businesses and frozen fuel duty for motorists in Midlothian too.

“This is a strong budget for working people across Midlothian and will support those who need it most.