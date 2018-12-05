Midlothian South MSP calls for halt to Universal Credit

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has renewed calls for an immediate halt to Universal Credit after it was revealed that councils are spending millions of pounds offsetting the policy.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said Midlothian Council has lost £340,000 in the past year and is expected to lose £3.3 million in the next four years as a result of rent arrears caused by issues with Universal Credit payments. She claims arrears have already increased from £1,167,625 to £1,531,575 in the year following the introduction of Universal Credit in Midlothian

However, the council told the Advertiser that since April there has only been a small increase in current tenant rent arrears of £8,000, in Midlothian since April 2, 2018 from £1,531,575 to £1,540,146, and it will review the original £3.3m estimate.

SNP MSP Christine Grahame said: “Universal Credit is a broken system – it’s leaving people destitute, driving children into poverty and forcing families to rely on foodbanks in Midlothian, with foodbank usage in Midlothian up 15 per cent in the past year.

“Unsurprisingly people end up falling behind on rent, ultimately leaving Midlothian Council short of money that is sorely needed for local schools, social care and other vital services. The blame for this does not lie with those tenants who simply cannot pay what they don’t have, but with Tory politicians who continue to support Universal Credit despite the overwhelming evidence that it is punitive to the poorest.

“I am baffled that Labour, who lead Midlothian Council as a minority, is content to continue to be propped up by Conservative councillors when that very party is responsible for leaving them over £3.6 m short for vital local services.

“The fact that £3.6m is being lost to key public services is indefensible but there’s an easy solution – Labour councillors should cut loose from the Tories and halt the rollout of Universal Credit or, better still, support putting all welfare powers in the hands of the Scottish Parliament so we can build a social security system which puts dignity, fairness and respect at its heart.”

A DWP spokesperson defended Universal Credit, she said: “Our research shows that many people join Universal Credit with pre-existing arrears, but that number falls by a third after four months. We have also introduced an extra two weeks’ housing benefit for people moving onto Universal Credit from the old system, to smooth the transition.

”In Scotland, people can choose to be paid twice monthly or have their rent paid directly to their landlord.

“Meanwhile, Scotland has the power to top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits altogether.”