Midlothian South MSP welcomes Scotland Loves Local fund

Christine Grahame SNP

Ms Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, said: “This new £10m fund is an important part of supporting our towns and neighbourhoods to recover from the pandemic and I’d encourage any interested parties to consider putting in an application before it closes on October 1.

“Whether it be funding for small-scale improvements or adaptations, climate or active travel programmes, pop up shops and markets, or the direct funding or expansion of Scotland Loves Local loyalty card schemes – communities will be able to decide how best to improve their local area.”

She added: “I look forward to seeing how this is used locally as I know we have a number of fantastic and deserving projects in the area.”

The fund aims to encourage people to think local first, and support businesses and enterprises in their community and will provide match funding of between £5,000 and £25,000 for projects run by groups like town centre partnerships, chambers of commerce or community and charity trusts.

Administered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership it aims to bring new, suitable, creative projects and activity to towns and neighbourhoods – helping build local wealth and increase footfall and activity, while supporting local enterprise partnerships. Eligible projects could include things like community shops, marketing and digital schemes, or enabling larger construction projects delivery.