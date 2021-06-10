Midlothian to receive cash to get youngsters back outdoors this summer
Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has expressed his delight as Midlothian Council is set to receive £252,000 from the Scottish Government to encourage children to play and socialise as part of the recovery from the pandemic.
Councils across Scotland will receive a share of £15 million to support summer activities that are already in place in certain areas.
Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “I am absolutely delighted at this investment in Midlothian’s children and young people, who have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic as they have not been able to meet up with friends or play the sports they love. This will have a positive impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of our young people, which will be extremely important when coming out of lockdown.”
The support will specifically target those aged up to 25 from low income households who may otherwise struggle to access such experiences during the holidays. £5m will also be distributed among prominent Scottish children’s charities such as Barnardo’s and Who Cares Scotland.