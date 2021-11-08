Midlothian’s NHS is "toiling" under the SNP according to Conservative MSP

Craig Hoy, Conservative List MSP for South Scotland, at East Lothian Community Hospital

Mr Hoy says the latest A&E waiting time figures in NHS Lothian are deeply concerning, with over a quarter of patients not being seen within four hours of arriving at A&E.

That was worse than the previous week at A&E in Lothian.

Across Lothian, only 71.1 per cent of A&E patients were seen within four hours. The SNP’s target for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours has not been met in Scotland since July 2020, four months into the pandemic.

Mr Hoy has urged the Health Secretary to get a grip of the situation before the peak winter period hits.

He said: “Humza Yousaf’s flimsy NHS Recovery plan has failed to remobilise services in NHS Lothian. Staff are beyond breaking point and more and more patients are paying the price.

“The latest A&E figures are very worrying. Our A&E departments in Lothian have been in crisis for weeks, yet Humza Yousaf has failed to get on top of his brief.

“He must do so immediately, otherwise Lothian faces coming under intolerable strain when the winter peak hits.”

Week on week figures for NHS Lothian (patients seen within four hours) was 71.1 per cent ( October 17) 72.3 per cent (October 10)