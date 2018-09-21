Minister opens new affordable housing

A new affordable housing development for the area’s largest registered social landlord has been opened in Bonnyrigg.

Kevin Stewart, Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, has officially opened the scheme, completed for Melville Housing Association at CALA Homes’ Eagles Green development at Broomieknowe,

The 14 new homes were part-funded by a £1million grant from the Scottish Government, and made possible due to Midlothian Council’s Affordable Housing Policy.

The new homes, the first new-build project completed for Melville in Bonnyrigg where there is a particularly high demand for affordable housing, are made up of six terraced properties and eight cottage flats, with communal gardens, open space and car parking.

Across Midlothian there are currently more than 4,000 individuals and families waiting for an affordable home.

Mr Stewart, said, “I’m delighted to open this new development from Melville Housing Association, providing much needed homes for social rent in Bonnyrigg. I’m pleased that the Scottish Government has been able to co-fund this project with £1 million of funding. This is the first affordable housing project completed by CALA Homes for Melville and shows the value of partnership working between the Scottish Government and Melville.”

Two properties have been adapted specifically for tenants with additional needs. All of the homes are equipped with electricity-generating solar PV panels as part of Melville’s commitment to delivering more sustainable communities.

David Bond, vice-chair of Melville Housing Association, said, ”We are delighted to welcome the Minister to our newest development of affordable homes. This excellent development, made up of smaller and mid-size properties, both of which are in huge demand, shows what can be achieved through partnership working and is just the first in a pipeline that will see us making significant additions to our housing stock over the next couple of years.”